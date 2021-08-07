Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 20,666 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vistra by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,068,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

VST stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

