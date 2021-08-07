Tiaa Fsb Has $596,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 163,506 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 507,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

