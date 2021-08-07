Tiaa Fsb Buys 10,598 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

