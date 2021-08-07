Thore Cash Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $60,978.59 and approximately $135,791.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00353128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

