THORChain Price Tops $7.73 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $147.77 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00017743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00136281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.19 or 0.99581546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00809448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,399,657 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

