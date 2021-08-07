Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.57.

Shares of TRI opened at C$140.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$98.44 and a one year high of C$141.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$124.93.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

