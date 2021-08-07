Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $108.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 834,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,717. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

