Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

