Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 780 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $255.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

