Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 780 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $255.34.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.