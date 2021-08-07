The Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.45

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.45 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.47). The Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.45), with a volume of 170,822 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

