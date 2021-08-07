The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh Sells 49,899 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.