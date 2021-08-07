The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.15% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The Marcus stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

