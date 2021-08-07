The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.94 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 3,025,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

