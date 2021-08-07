The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Lake Street Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $13.77 on Friday, reaching $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 565,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $106.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $76,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

