The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 689,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,123. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

