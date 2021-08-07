The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Get The Honest alerts:

HNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,925,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Honest (HNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.