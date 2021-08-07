The Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect The Honest to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.
About The Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
