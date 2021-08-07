The Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect The Honest to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Honest alerts:

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.