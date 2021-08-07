The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,035 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. 110,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

