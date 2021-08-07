The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $74.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

