The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,815,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $13.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.89. 3,655,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $398.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.