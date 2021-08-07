The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.51-2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

