The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

