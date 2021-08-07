The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 2,378,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.