The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

