The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months on soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates and declined year over year. Results were impacted by a soft sales performance across three of the four segments. Reduced shipments from the prior year’s peak along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins. Driven by these factors, Clorox issued a sluggish view for fiscal 2022. However, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. Management recently announced plans to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

