The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

