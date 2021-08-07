Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

