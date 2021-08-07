Tether Market Cap Achieves $62.03 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $62.03 billion and approximately $68.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00112524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.21 or 1.00453294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.06 or 0.00804754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.07 or 0.06556731 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 63,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 62,001,013,281 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.