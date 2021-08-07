Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TMX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 1,486,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

