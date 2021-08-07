TEMCO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $452,391.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. TEMCO has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $452,391.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

