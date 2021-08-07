TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.46.

TIXT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 55,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,416. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $129,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $10,317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

