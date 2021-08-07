Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,144,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,659. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

