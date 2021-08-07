Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 2,638 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

