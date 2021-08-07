Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 5,354,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,735. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

