Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

