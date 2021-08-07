TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11. TeamViewer has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

