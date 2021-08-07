Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.14. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

