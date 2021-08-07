Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,092,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

