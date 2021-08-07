Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 902,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

