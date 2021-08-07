Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $700,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,374,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $443,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.