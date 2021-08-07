Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,300 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

