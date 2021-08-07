Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.