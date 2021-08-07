Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,712 shares of company stock valued at $565,072. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JBLU opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

