Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,090 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

