Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 3,800 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of OMI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

