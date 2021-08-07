TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.470-$6.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.46.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 841,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,009. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.