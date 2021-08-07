TD Securities Boosts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$35.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NFI Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

