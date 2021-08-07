TCW Group Inc. Sells 47,839 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,839 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.68 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

