TCW Group Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 84.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

BBBY stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

