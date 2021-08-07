TCW Group Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.58 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

